Senator Mashal Yousafzai threatens legal action against ECP over delayed notification

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Newly elected Senator Mashal Yousafzai has decided to move the Peshawar High Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not issuing her notification despite the passage of seven days since the Senate election.

The Senate election for the vacant seat of Dr. Sania Nishtar was held on July 31, but unlike other newly elected senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mishal Yousafzai’s official notification has yet to be issued, thereby delaying her oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking to private channel, Senator Yousafzai expressed her frustration, saying: “It’s been seven days and I still haven’t received my notification. Due to this delay, I haven’t been able to take my oath either.”

She added that while she remains hopeful the notification will be issued in the coming days, she has no idea why the ECP has dragged its feet in confirming her as senator.

In response, Sohail Khan, spokesperson for the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said all of Mishal Yousafzai’s required documents have been sent to the ECP in Islamabad.

“The notification should have been issued by now,” he admitted. “We expect it will be released today or tomorrow.”

On the other hand, Mashal Yousafzai has made it clear that if the delay continues, she will take the matter to court to ensure her constitutional rights are upheld.