Senator Mirza Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi from the erstwhile FATA has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, on Tuesday.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi has isolated himself at home. He urged all to maintain social distancing and said precaution is the only way to remain safe from the pandemic.

Let it be known that Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi had distributed ration among people in Peshawar last week in the affected areas.

It is pertinent here to mention that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has also been tested positive for the epidemic.

The Governor Sindh took to the twitter yesterday to make the announcement saying, “I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out.”

He further said, “@ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic Inshallah.”