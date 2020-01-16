Senator Sarfraz Bugti arrested in kidnapping a minor girl case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday has been arrested in a case pertaining to kidnapping of a minor girl.

According to details, the senator was taken into custody after his bail plea was rejected by the court.

It is to be mentioned here that a woman had lodged an FIR against Bugti accusing him of abducting her 10-year-old granddaughter on December 7.

The court had given me the custody of the girl after the death of her mother and as per the legal orders, I brought my granddaughter to the family court for meeting with her father Tawakkal Ali, she told.

The woman said that Tawakkal Ali, who was also named in the FIR, forcefully dragged the girl into the car and took her to Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s house.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly