Senators’ delegation calls Parvez Khattak

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leading a delegation of senators mostly newly elected, the Chief Minister Baluchistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called on the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parvez Khattak at the Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad Friday evening.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmud Qurieshi, Asad Umar, Jahangir Tarin, Senators Syed Shebli Faraz. Mohsin Aziz, Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaisar, senators like Ayub Afridi, Azam Swati, Fida Muhammad Khan, Numan Wazir, Brig. (R) John Kenneth Williams and others were also present while the Chief Minister Baluchistan was accompanied by all the newly elected senators of his group/party. Senator Aurangzeb Khan from FATA was also present on the occasion.

They discussed matters of mutual importance particularly those related to the upcoming election of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

On this occasion the Chief Minister and PTI delegation informed the delegation from Baluchistan that in the larger interest of the Federation of Pakistan, PTI has decided to unanimously and unconditionally support a candidate from Baluchistan in the senate election for the chairmanship and from FATA for the Deputy Chairmanship.

Therefore, it is now upto the senators from Baluchistan and FATA to get the support of PPP for themselves. They were also assured that PTI will make efforts to convince other like-minded groups of senators and political parties to support this proposal in view of the sense of deprivation among the people of Baluchistan and the sacrifices of the people of FATA.

Therefore, it was decided that they will discuss this proposal with other political parties and soon meet again to make a consensus decision.

