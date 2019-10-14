Senators send government officials to judiciary over corruption

KABUL (AT News): The members of senate sent Monday the cases of some government officials they consider corrupt to the attorney general office.

The senate’s commission for public complaints said that officials from the ministries of finance, foreign affairs, higher education, commerce and agriculture, who were blamed for making illegal contracts, corruption and illegal appointments and dismissals.

Meanwhile, the senators rejected the sale of Kabul silo by the government to the American University as illegal, outlawing the university’s activities in Afghanistan.

Senator, Zalmay Zabuli, said the American University was given 76 acres of lands in contract, but it has grabbed 120 acres.

He said that the government remained silent in reaction to the university’s violation of law for 13 years.

The members of senate also said that appointing of advisers with high payments in the ministries of foreign affairs, education and commerce were illegal.