Senators worried about Ghazni security situation

KABUL: Some Meshrano Jirga or upper house members expressed concern over the security situation in southern Ghanzi province and urged the Independent Election Commission to extend the voter registration deadline in districts.

Recently Taliban militants attacked Jaghatu, Deh Yak and Qarabagh districts, killing 12 policemen including a unit commander.

The Taliban insurgents claimed taking control of Deh Yak district, but security forces rejected the claim.

The security situation in a number of provinces particularly Ghazni were discussed at upper house session.

Senator Mohammad Rahim Hussanyar from Ghazni province said the Jaghatu district had been overrun and Ajristan and Deh Yak districts were on the verge of collapse.

He warned if no attention was paid, the provincial capital, Ghazni City, along with some districts might fall into the hands of Taliban soon.

A number of others senators expressed similar views about the security situation of Ghazni province and urged security organizations to take measures.

Senate Chairman Fazl Hadi Muslimyar also expressed concern over the security situation across the country and urged security officials to dispatch reinforcements to areas under threat.

He also complained about the NATO mission and said they should support the Afghan security forces besides providing equipment and training.

Voter registration in provincial capitals and districts

According to IEC information, the voter registration drive will complete in two phases — first in cities and the second phase in districts centers and villages.

However, the IEC extended the voter registration deadline for a month both in districts and provinces.

But the upper house demanded one month more extension in the voter registration deadline in provincial capitals and districts.

Senator Mir Hatam Tarakhel from eastern Laghman province told session if the voter registration process was not extended, a large number of people would be missed out.

Muslimyar also made the same demand from IEC.

In more than a month, above 2.3 million people have registered themselves across the country to vote in Oct 20 Wolesi Jirga and district council elections, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said Monday.

