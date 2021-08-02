Senior actress Durdana Butt is hospitalized

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Khalid Malik has taken to his Instagram handle and shared a heart-breaking news of senior actress Durdana Butt who is now hospitalized.

Veteran actress Durdana Butt is an accomplished Pakistani star who is widely appreciated for her roles in drama serials Ruswai, Intezaar, Rani and Tanhaiyaan.

It has been revealed that Durdana Butt hasn’t been feeling well and had to be taken to the hospital but the most distressing part is that now the lady is on the ventilator.

Actor Khalid has revealed these details in the caption of his post which consists of the senior actress herself looking as graceful as ever.

Here is the caption for Khalid’s post: Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator. Please pray for her health. Allah grant her complete shifa. Ameen.”