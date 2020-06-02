Senior actresses Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo test positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistani actresses Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo have been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to details, both the actresses have gone into isolation for 14 days at their houses. Sources told that family members of Rubina Ashraf and Sakina Samo will soon be tested for the virus.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,621 and positive cases surged to 76,398.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,938 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.