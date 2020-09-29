Senior civil judge found dead in Punjab’s Chichawatni

F.P. Report

SAHIWAL: Senior Civil Judge Badi-u-Zaman was mysteriously found dead in his house in Chichawatni, Punjab.

The senior civil judge was found dead in his house, the police said and added that they have found the injury mark on the right arm of the deceased.

The body was moved to Tehsil hospital for medico-legal. Meanwhile, judges and the DPO have reached the hospital after getting information about the incident.

According to the police, the cause of death could not be ascertained yet and they are waiting for the autopsy report. The investigation into the matter has begun.

Back in 2015, An additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Tahir Khan Niazi was gunned down by unknown assailants in broad daylight at his house in Satellite Town.

According to the police, Mr Niazi’s wife heard the doorbell at around 1.30 pm and found a stranger at the door who forced his way inside the house and took mobile phone. Mr Niazi rushed to his wife’s rescue and attempted to overpower the intruder when another man entered the house and shot him, injuring him critically.

The injured ADSJ was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where the doctors could not save him.