KABUL (Khaama Press): Senior defense officials attended the Change of Command ceremony I 201st Sialb Corps of the Afghan National Army In East of Afghanistan.

Major General Hadi took over the command of 201st Silab Corps from Lieutenant General Waziri.

Speaking during the ceremony, Deputy Defense Minister Dr. Yasin Zia said “I’ve learned so much from General Waziri and I’m honored to have served with him.”

Furthermore, Dr. Zia told Major General Hadi Dr. Yasin Zia to Major General Hadi: “You are taking command of brave soldiers, the defenders of Afghanistan.”

Dr. Zia further added “The reputation of the 201st is known across the country. The hard work of this corps shows, the honor of the 201st is high. The new corps commander was chosen based on his leadership ability.”

He also told the leaders in the Corps “Check in on your soldiers, their morale, well-being and pay. The soldiers of the ANA are our sons, their well-being is your responsibility.”

He told Gen. Waziri “From GIROA, from the MoD, from the soldiers, we thank you for your hard work and dedication to the safety of our great nation.”

Gen. Waziri praised the dedication, professionalism and technical expertise of the great heroes of the 201st Selab Corps. He also thanked thanked the soldiers, NCOs and officers that have fought and defended our strong nation.

Meanwhile, Major General Hadi said “Thank you to General Waziri for the great job you have done. To the great soldiers of the 201st, it is an honor to be your commander.”

General Scott Miller, Resolute Support Commander and Brigadier General Donn Hill, TAAC East Commander had also attended the ceremony.