Senior govt officials attend Ghor MP’s funeral

KABUL (TOLOnews): Senior officials of government including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah attended the funeral of Mohammad Ibrahim Malikzada, an MP from Ghor province, who passed away on Wednesday.

Malikzada was a member of Jamiat-e-Islami party and also the representative of Ghor people in the Wolesi Jirga, the Lower House of Parliament.

His relatives said he died due to suffocation.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah called Malikzada an anti-Taliban figure.

“He used to defend his people when he felt there was a threat against the people,” said Abdullah.

“Malikzada was sent by Ahmad Shah Massoud to Ghor and there he established resistance front at a time that almost 70 percent of Afghanistan territory was occupied by Taliban,” said Waqif Hakimi, spokesman for Jamiat-e-Islami party.

Malikzada served as Ghor MP for two terms and also he was a candidate in last parliamentary elections in October.

Malikzada was born in Taywara district in Ghor and had higher education in Islamic and medical studies.