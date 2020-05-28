Senior journalist Fakharuddin succumbs to coronavirus in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar based senior journalist, Fakharuddin Syed, died here on early hours of Thursday morning due to coronavirus infection, leaving behind his family members and colleagues from media industry in a state of extreme shock and grief.

His funeral was offered today at 11:00 a.m and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Fakharuddin was associated with 92 tv Channel and become the first journalist of Pakistan who embraced martyrdom because of coronavirus infection.

He became infected around 10 days earlier during Ramzan while performing duty which mainly focused on coverage of coronavirus pandemic.

After diagnosis of disease and observing breathing problem, Fakhar was shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex and kept at an isolation ward.

Doctors was making arrangement for treatment of ailing Fakhar through plasma therapy but his condition kept on deteriorating.

Last night (Wednesday), he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, but he breathed his lost on Thursday morning.

Fakhar was a senior journalist from Peshawar who started his career from daily Jehad newspaper and after few years service get appointed in daily Pakistan.

He switched from print to electronic media by joining Aaj TV news channel and later joined 92 news channel.

He also remained in forefront for coverage of news stories when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its adjacent FATA region remained in grip of bomb blasts, target killing and extortion because of prevailing wave of terrorism and militancy.

According to his close friends, Fakhar remained busy during Ramzan for help of those journalists and other employees of news industry who had lost their jobs due to prevailing crisis in media industry.

Apart from bereaved family members, Fakhar’s death has also left news industry of Peshawar in a state of extreme grief.

Condolence messages are pouring in on whatsapp groups and social media by newsmen of Peshawar expressing their heartfelt grief and sorrow over losing a good journalist and a very humble friend.

They all prayed to Almighty Allah to rest in peace the departed soul of Fakharuddin and grant patience to his bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Information, Ajmal Wazir has also expressed his profound grief and sorrow over tragic demise of Fakharuddin Syed.

In a condolence message issued here, Ajmal Wazir observed that `Fakhar fall victim while fulfilling his duty of front line worker in fight against prevailing pandemic’.