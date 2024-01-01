Senior journalist Hassan Zeb shot dead

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: In a tragic incident on Sunday afternoon, Hassan Zeb, a senior journalist associated with the Daily AaJ newspaper in Peshawar, was fatally shot by unknown assailants in broad day light.

A CCTV footage shows two unidentified assailants on motorbike opened indiscriminate firing on Hassan Zeb as he was driving his car.

The news of his murder has reverberated through the journalist community, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for swift justice.

Hassan Zeb, a resident of Akberpura (Nowshera), was well-regarded among his peers.

The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) swiftly condemned the killing, with President Nasir Hussain and General Secretary Imran Yousafzai extending condolences to the bereaved family and demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.

Leadership from the Peshawar Press Club, including President Arshad Aziz Malik and General Secretary Irfan Musazai, also denounced the incident, stressing the urgent need for enhanced safety measures for journalists across the province.

The brutal murder has underscored the perilous conditions faced by journalists in Pakistan. Senior journalists united in expressing grave concern over the safety of their profession.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the killing, with efforts underway to apprehend those responsible.

The journalist community awaits developments in the case, hopeful that justice will prevail and that measures will be taken to ensure the safety of journalists performing their duties.

The tragic death of Hassan Zeb serves as a stark reminder of the dangers journalists often confront in the line of duty, calling for immediate action to protect their fundamental right to report without fear.