Senior Journalist Matiullah Jan taken into custody from Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Senior journalist and anchor Matiullah Jan was taken into custody from Islamabad late last night, his son confirmed in a social media post.

The incident has raised concerns among the journalistic community, as the reasons behind his arrest remain unclear.

According to Matiullah Jan’s son, his father was at PIMS Hospital with fellow journalist Saqib Bashir when the authorities detained him.

Both journalists were initially taken together, but Saqib Bashir was reportedly released shortly after the vehicle traveled some distance.

Despite repeated inquiries, police have declined to disclose details of the case filed against Matiullah Jan, fueling speculation and uncertainty.

What are the charges against Matiullah Jan?

Matiullah Jan was arrested in Islamabad following an alleged altercation at a police checkpoint.

According to the FIR lodged by Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT), Matiullah Jan’s vehicle collided with a police constable, Mudassar, injuring him.

The FIR also claimed that Jan ignored signals to stop at the checkpoint and later threatened a police officer, allegedly attempting to seize his official weapon.

The document further alleges that the journalist was in a state of intoxication at the time of the incident.

Anti-Terrorism Court hearing

Matiullah Jan is expected to be presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad today for further legal proceedings.

Who is Matiullah Jan?

Matiullah Jan is a prominent Pakistani journalist known for his reporting and commentary on political and social issues.

With a career spanning several decades, he has gained recognition for his investigative journalism on matters related to governance, corruption, and press freedom.

Jan has worked with leading media outlets in Pakistan and has often reported onj sensitive topics, which has brought him both acclaim and controversy.

He advocated for journalistic integrity and freedom of speech in Pakistan. Matiullah Jan was abducted and arrested also in the former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era.