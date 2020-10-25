Senior members of BMP resign as protest against nepotism of president

KARACHI (INP): Many senior members of the Businessmen Panel Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have tendered resigned in protest against the nepotism of the chamber.

Those who stepped down included senior vice chairman Mian Zahid Hussain, Alauddin Marri, Ch Hussain Zahid, Shoukat Ahmed, Ch Ahmad Jawad, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Dr. Murtaza Mughal and others. A large number of supporters of the BMP belonging to different trade bodies have withdrawn their support from the BMP under protest on the account of dictatorship and showed displeasure on the policies of the Group Chairman and President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar.

The members who have resigned were those who put new energy in the Businessmen Panel in the year 2015 when BMP stood at the verge of destruction.

These dedicated people gave a new direction to the group and also made it possible to appoint Anjum Nisar as a chairman of the group in 2018 so that group could move forward with a new velocity, but the bleak policies of Chairman BMP have pushed them to leave.

FPCCI 2021 Elections obviously is a tough call now for Businessmen Panel after these resignations and also incumbent President FPCCI didn’t perform well which he promised during his election campaign.

The Province of Baluchistan has been completely ignored in his ten months tenure even he didn’t visit one time after assuming the presidential office, similarly, he also failed to convince the Punjab based chambers of commerce to join BMP.

On the other side, the capital office of the FPCCI has proved a silent spectator in the last ten months. A person with a lack of expertise was appointed at FPCCI capital office who even don’t know how to write one letter to government officials. This irresponsible move put first dent on the merit of the incumbent President FPCCI.

Secondly, issues of the business community were not addressed with full force. President FPCCI didn’t take up their case properly in front of government except for relying on issuing some press releases which is also a sheer violation of the mandate reposed by the business community in him.