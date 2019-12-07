Senior PML-N leaders hold important meeting in London

F.P. Report

LONDON: A meeting of senior members of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) headed by Shehbaz Sharif took place in London today (Saturday) to hold consultation on the issue of amendment in Army act and appointments of members of the election commission.

Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Maqam and Rana Tanveer attended the meeting.

The participants also exchanged views on in-house changes in the parliament and launch of anti-government protests. According to sources, announcement regarding formation of comittees to approach different political parties will also be made after the meeting.

Talking to media after the meeting, former defence minister and PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif said that his party has decided for in-house changes in the Parliament

He further said that leadership was informed about the political issues inside and outside the Parliament, while the meeting also discussed the matter of new legislation. He refused to answer on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension matter.

“During the meeting, there was no talk of transfer of money from the UK to Pakistan,” added Khawaja Asif.

Earlier, important decisions were taken during Shehbaz Sharif’s two-hour long meeting with ailing former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.