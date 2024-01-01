Senior Russian naval officer killed in car bombing claimed by Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters): A bomb planted under a car blew up and killed a senior Russian naval officer in occupied Crimea’s city of Sevastopol on Wednesday, in what a Kyiv security source said was a Ukrainian hit on one of its highest-ranking targets to date.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee, which handles probes into serious crimes, said in a statement that an improvised explosive device had detonated in an act of terrorism, killing a serviceman whom it did not identify.

A source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Reuters that the explosion had killed Valery Trankovsky, a Russian naval captain and the chief of staff of the 41st brigade of Russia’s missile ships in the Black Sea.

The operation was carried out by the SBU, which saw him as a “legitimate” target in line with the laws of war because of “war crimes” he committed, the source said. The source said he had ordered missile attacks that hit civilian targets in Ukraine, including a deadly strike on the city of Vinnytsia in July 2022.

Reuters could not independently verify Trankovsky’s precise role or his involvement in alleged war crimes.

Russia has used warships from its Black Sea Fleet, as well as strategic bombers, to conduct missile strikes on targets across Ukraine. The attacks have led to hundreds of civilian deaths and extensive damage. Moscow says it does not target civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Russia’s Kommersant newspaper cited two law enforcement sources who also identified the victim as Trankovsky, a first rank captain. It said he was chief of staff and deputy commander of the 41st brigade of Russia’s missile ships in the Black Sea.

Mash, a Telegram channel close to Russia’s security services, said he had been under surveillance for seven days before the attack.

Both the Kyiv source and Mash said the bomb had detonated on Taras Shevchenko street, which is named after Ukraine’s most famous poet.

The Investigative Committee published images of the wreckage of a car.

’LIQUIDATED’

Several pro-war Russian figures have been assassinated since the start of the war in operations blamed by Moscow on Ukraine, including journalist Darya Dugina, war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and former submarine commander Stanislav Rzhitsky.

All of those people, as well as Trankovsky, were listed in Myrotvorets (Peacemaker), a huge unofficial Ukrainian database of people considered to be enemies of the country.

On Wednesday Trankovsky’s photo on the site was overwritten with the word “Liquidated” in red letters.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said last December it had cracked a network of Ukrainian agents in Crimea who were involved in attempts to assassinate pro-Russian figures.

It said the targets included the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, and a former pro-Russian member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleg Tsaryov.

Tsaryov survived despite being shot twice in an attack in October in Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. A source in Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency told Reuters at the time that the shooting was an SBU operation.

The city of Sevastopol is the traditional headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and it has been heavily targeted by Ukrainian strikes during the war.