Senior Trump administration officials expected in Lebanon this week

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: A senior White House delegation is scheduled to visit Lebanon this week as the country’s newly elected leadership works to form a government, officials said. Morgan Ortagus, the deputy special envoy for Middle East peace, will lead the delegation, with Eric Trager, who heads the Middle East desk at the National Security Council, also expected to join.

The US officials are keen to receive updates on the formation of a new Lebanese government, officials familiar with their travel plans told Al Arabiya English.

Trump administration officials have made it clear they do not want Hezbollah or its Shia allies to control key ministries, particularly the highly coveted finance ministry. Some officials are advocating for Hezbollah to be entirely excluded from the government.

There is also dissatisfaction among US officials at the State Department and the White House with the messages being communicated to Lebanese officials by US Ambassador to Beirut, Lisa Johnson, a career diplomat appointed by the Biden administration. It is still uncertain whether she will remain in her post, as the Trump administration has already requested the resignation of US ambassadors in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

However, the US policy is not entirely clear as some positions remain filled with acting officials, particularly the State Department’s top diplomat for the Middle East. Joel Rayburn is expected to be nominated for the position of Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire

The delegation will also focus on the Lebanese Armed Forces’ efforts to deploy along the Israel-Lebanon border, as well as Hezbollah’s compliance with the US-brokered ceasefire that ended the year-long conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The US has been the primary supporter and funder of the Lebanese Armed Forces since 2006.

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah continues to overshadow efforts by Lebanon’s new president, Joseph Aoun, and newly designated prime minister, Nawaf Salam, to form a government. Aoun was elected president on January 9, while Salam was tasked with forming the new government.

The ceasefire’s terms are rooted in UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, the removal of Hezbollah’s fighters and weapons from south of the Litani River, and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

During the latest war, Hezbollah’s leadership suffered heavy casualties, and much of its weaponry was destroyed. A day after the October 7 Hamas attack, which killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, Hezbollah began attacking on Israel. A US-led monitoring mechanism has been in place to oversee the ceasefire, which was extended last week.

Despite a deadline of January 26 for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, the US announced a temporary extension to ensure Hezbollah does not pose a threat to Lebanon or its neighbors. That extension is set to expire on February 18.

The White House expressed approval of the Israeli army’s start of the withdrawal process, noting President Trump’s commitment to both supporting Israel’s citizens and aiding Lebanon’s new government.

Courtesy: (Al Arabiya English)