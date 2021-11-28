Sensational Shaheen leaves Bangladesh limping

Chattogram (APP): A searing opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi left Bangladesh ruing a squandered opportunity to build on the first innings lead as the hosts, batting for the second time in the match, finished the third day of the first Test against Pakistan on 39 for four.

Shaheen struck in the fifth over and sent Shadman Islam and Najmul Hasan Shanto packing in space of three balls before Hasan Ali got the Bangladesh skipper, Mominul Haque, in the next over as the hosts found themselves reduced to 15 for three in just two overs.

Soon, a scorching bouncer from Shaheen induced a caught and bowled opportunity that the pacer grabbed safely as Saif Hasan walked back to the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 25 for four. This was his 42nd scalp in 2021 – the most in the year for a bowler.

Bangladesh were 44 runs ahead Pakistan after the tourists were bowled out for 286 and as such have an 83-run lead. Experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and debutant Yasir Ali will resume the proceedings for the hosts on the fourth day, Monday.

Earlier, left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam recorded the best figures for a Bangladesh bowler against Pakistan in Tests as he returned seven for 116.

Pakistan, after resuming the day on 145 for none, had to face early blows as Abdullah Shafiq (52) and Azhar Ali (0) were trapped LBW in consecutive balls by Taijul.

Soon, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (10) followed them, but Abid Ali remained undeterred as he went on to convert his overnight 93 into 133 to record his fourth Test century. This was also his fourth first-class century in the last five matches.

With the wickets tumbling regularly, Fahim Ashraf delayed the inevitable with his steady 80-ball 38. He was the last batter to be dismissed.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh 330, 114.4 overs (Liton Das 114, Mushfiqur Rahim 91, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 38 not out; Hasan Ali 5-51, Faheem Ashraf 2-54, Shaheen Afridi 2-70) and 39-4, 19 overs (Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-6)

Pakistan 286 all out, 115.4 overs (Abid Ali 133, Abdullah Shafique 52, Faheem Ashraf 38; Taijul Islam 7-116, Ebadot Hossain 2-47).