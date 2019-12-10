SEPA seizes huge amount of hazardous waste

F.P. Report

KARACHI: On the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, a team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) headed by its Additional DG Waqar Hussain Phulpoto seized hazardous waste in thousands of kilogram which was illegally stored in a warehouse in Site area of Sukkur city.

According to details, an authorized team of SEPA raided the warehouse on Monday and found huge amount of hazardous waste including hospitals’ infectious waste, electronic waste, pesticide waste and used footwear products which were illegally stored in an open-sky warehouse.

Hospitals’ infectious wastes included used syringes, glucose bottles, sharps, surgery equipment, plastic bottles, refuse of dialysis machines etc which was reportedly to be used for recycling to eventually manufacture low-cost plastic and other items including feeders for sale to poor communities.

The electronic waste found in the heaps was of parts and wholes of used computers, printers, laptops, cellular phones and their accessories which is quite harmful for natural environment.

The pesticide waste found in the stockpiles of waste is also very harmful for the fertility of soil and must be scientifically disposed of by neutralizing its hazardous effects.

The used leathers products which were found in huge quantity were reportedly to be supplied as fuel to illegal batteries and brick kilns and is treated as most polluting fuel and its burning is strictly prohibited in the province.

Under Section 12 and 13 of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 the handling, import and unsafe storage and transportation of all types of hazardous waste is strictly prohibited and is a punishable offence.

The team of SEPA with the help of local police has taken into its custody the entire waste in the warehouse by recording its inventory. Necessary legal action will also be initiated against those who illegally stored the hazardous waste.