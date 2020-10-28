SEPA serves notice to WASA

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The laboratory test of water samples collected from Hyderabad and carried out by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) found unfit for human consumption.

Subsequently, SEPA issued a notice to the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Authority (MD WASA) Hyderabad strictly reprimanding it on the supply of poor quality water to the residents of Hyderabad city because of its improper filtration which proves to be unfit for the human condition.

Referring to the visit by the DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal of the site of the filter plant of WASA located at Jamshoro Road, the notice said that during the site visit it was observed that the filter plant was found malfunctioning and was supplying drinking water without necessary treatment. The things were worse so much so that even chlorination was not being applied and it was observed that water being supplied was unfit for human consumption.

During the recent visit of DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, it was also found that two chambers of six filter beds of the referred filter plant were not working and the condition of the plant was dilapidated. Also, clarifiers were non-functional and clarifier tanks were filled with mud.

It was also noted during the subject visit that the capacity of the plant is 50 million gallons per day (MGD) but it was working at 30 MGD. Samples of the drinking water collected from the outlet/discharge point of the plant showed that the quality of water is unfit for human consumption. The copy of the lab report of water samples carried out by the SEPA was also enclosed with the notice which was issued to WASA.

The WASA has been directed to take immediate corrective measures to make the plant fully functional within fifteen days for the provision of safe and clean drinking water to the citizens of Hyderabad. It was also directed to ensure effective chlorination of the water before supplying it to the citizens.

WASA has also been warned that in case of any mishap as a result of the consumption of poor quality water, the responsibility shall lie on its management and it will have to face any consequences in this regard.

WASA has also been informed that in case of non-compliance with the directives stated above, legal action under the provision of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 will be initiated against the management of WASA Hyderabad.