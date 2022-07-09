Separated by Durand Line fence, Gul unable to see parents in years

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Sherin Gul, a resident of eastern Kunar province, says she could not visit her father’s home in the past seven years after Pakistan fenced the Durand Line, separating their family.

Pakistan has almost completely fenced the disputed 2670-kilometer long border with Afghanistan, dividing many Pashtun tribes.

Dokalam is a village in Narai district of Kunar that straddles the Durand Line. The fencing of the Durand Line divided the village into two between Afghanistan and Pakistan seven years ago.

Sherin Gul, 38, who wed a young man in her village eight years ago, has not been able to meet his parents and siblings in the past seven years since Pakistan fenced the Durand Line.

She told Pajhwok Afghan News: “I have not seen my mother, father, brothers and other relatives since seven years, we only talk on the telephone.”

She said her father’s and father-in-law’s homes were situated close to each others, but they were divided by the fence and they could not participate in each other’s sad and happy moments.

“I am very sad for being unable to see my relatives. In these seven years, my two cousins died, but I did not see their faces.”

Tribal elders of Kunar also say the fence has divided villages and families and call it a huge injustice.

Haji Wilayat Khan, a tribal elder from Dokalam village of Narai district, told Pajhwok Afghan News: “A large number of families were separated after Pakistan fenced the Durand Line. The fence divided Dokalam village between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

He urged the government to pave the way for easy travel of people to maintain their ties.

Narai district chief Mualvi Zahir also acknowledged that tribes living on both sides of the fence had close relations and the construction of the fence created many problems for them.

“Both countries need to maintain good neighborhood relations and allow families on both sides to meet and do business like the past.”

The caretaker government of Afghanistan has expressed opposition to the Durand Line fencing and clashes had been reported at some locations between border guards of the countries.

