Sepoy embraced Shahadat

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A firing exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan’s Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed was offered at District Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and later was laid to rest with full military honour.

Sepoy Irshad Ullah embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces’ troops in the general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

It added that senior serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives, and a large number of people attended the funeral. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” the ISPR said.