Sepoy martyred, four Khwarij killed in D.I Khan IBO

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Four Khwarij have been killed by security forces in an intelligence based operation at general area of Maddi in Dera Ismail Khan District.

During the conduct of operation, which was conducted on reported presence of Khwarij, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location.

However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Basit Siddique having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.