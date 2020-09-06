September 6 reminds us unmatched bravery of armed forces: Squash wizard Jansher Khan

PESHAWAR (APP): Remained unbeaten for 97 months, Jansher Khan, the king of squash in the world, said that September 6 reminds the unmatched bravery of Pakistani armed forces when Indian troops crossed the international border and attacked Pakistan territory, but our forces valiantly repulsed the attack and gave a befitting response making them to run for their lives.

Talking to APP, holding the World Record since 1975 until today, Jansher Khan presented tribute on the 56th Defence Day to the armed forces and all the martyrs of the war as the battle ended with victory against Indian aggression and adventurism.

The day is marked to honor the martyrs of war who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland, Jansher Khan, who also achieved the most significant honor in the world of squash by ruling the Games as World No. 1 for 10-long years.

He said the role of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was instrumental in defending Lahore. Jansher paid tributes to M. M. Alam, who rewrote the history of Air Warfare on September 7 by setting new records while defending Pakistan’s Airspace and shot down five Indian aircraft’s in less than 60 seconds that clearly indicated M.M. Alam’s commitment toward protecting an Inch of motherland.

Pakistan faced a grave challenge against its sovereignty and integrity, but the entire nation and armed forces faced this challenge with great courage and determination and defeated the evil designs of the enemy, Jansher Khan added.

Since then, he said, the nation has been observing the Defence Day every year with great zeal, seeking Allah Almighty’s blessing and support for the country’s integrity and prosperity. Jansher Khan, who grabbed 99 titles consecutively, also a world record, and remained unbeaten for 97 months, which is a record since January 1975 until today September 2020 released by the World Squash Federation recently, to pay tribute to Pakistani proud son Jansher Khan.

Another proud Pakistani Jehangir Khan has remained World No. 1 for 94 months and is at No. 2, Peter Nicol of Scotland-England is at No. 3 with 60 months, Geoff Hunt of Australia is on No. 4 with 59-months, Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt with 44-months, Amr Shabana, also from Egypt, with 33-months, Qamar Zaman of Pakistan is 25-months at No. 7. Ramy Ashour with 21 months, Gregory Gaultier 20 months, Nick Matthew 19 months, Jonathon Power 14 months, Thierry Lincou 14 months, Karim Darwish, James EWillstrop, Ali Faraq 11 months, David Palmer 5 months, Lee Beachill 3 months, John White 2 months, Chrius Dittmar 2 months, and Karim Abdel Gawad with one months following the top players.

Jansher Khan said September 6 is commemorated to revive the national spirit and renew the pledge of defending the country against all sorts of threats, paying homage to the sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives and endured the vagaries of war in defending the motherland.

The day of September 6 is an acknowledgment to our unanimity against any aggression and testified that any danger to the country called for unity and unstinting support to the government and the armed forces without any hesitation.

He said, during the 1965 war every citizen of the country was solidly united behind the valiant Pakistani army and the government as the national priorities were clear and unambiguous on the Day that defense of the motherland was above all and allowing no one to dare for shedding a bad eye towards our land.

He said brave nations always remember the sacrifices of their national heroes and we have to bear in mind our heroes from the Pakistan army and civilians who laid down their lives to protect the motherland from foreign aggression.