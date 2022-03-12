Serbia will not join NATO, says Vucic

BELGRADE (RIA Novo-sti): Serbia will not join NATO, the bombing of the North Atlantic Alliance in 1999 was an aggression ag-ainst the country, said Serb-ian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on April 3. As part of the campaign at the head of the ruling Serbian Prog-ressive Party, Vucic attended an election rally on Sat-urday in the village of Bu-sie, home to refugees from Serbian Krajina in Croatia.

“Our opponents say that we should join NATO. And my answer to them is that we should not join NATO, because we have our own army that protects our land and sky. Not far from here they killed Milica Rakic (girl 2.5 died during the bombing – ed.) Soon we will celebrate the anniversary of the aggression and we will not hesitate and call it aggression, not an intervention or a campaign,” the Serbian leader told the audience.

Those present lit red, blue and white smoke bombs at the back of the crowd, to which he pointed out to a roar of approval that “I’m not sure if it’s a Serbian or a Russian tricolor.”

“It is very important to maintain peace and stability. I won’t even talk about political pressure, I know that you feel it too. Hysteria reigns all over the world now, but Serbia will never ban Tchaikovsky,” Vucic said.

In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army, the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY), at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, by NATO forces.

The military operation was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council and based on the assertion of Western countries that the authorities of the FRY carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there.

Air strikes by the North Atlantic Alliance lasted from March 24 to June 10, 1999 and led to the death of over 2.5 thousand people, including 87 children, and damage of $ 100 billion.

