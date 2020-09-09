‘Serbia won’t open Jerusalem embassy if Israel recognizes Kosovo’

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Serbia will not fulfill its promise to move its embassy to Jerusalem if Israel recognizes its enemy Kosovo, a source close to the government in Belgrade warned Wednesday, adding that formal recognition of Pristina’s 2008 declaration of independence by Israel would “destroy” the Jewish state’s relationship with Serbia.

“This could end up being a real mess, unless there is a compromise on what sort of relationship Israel will end up having with Kosovo,” the source told This scribe Times of Israel, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Diplomatic relations with Kosovo are one thing, recognition as an independent country is another thing entirely. This would destroy the Israel-Serbia relationship,” the Serbian source said.

The arrangement was apparently a part of an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia brokered by the US administration. Serbia and Kosovo — regional rivals that don’t recognize each other — each signed separate agreements with the US regarding the normalization of economic relations between the two Balkan countries.

Belgrade, in its agreement with the US, vowed to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by July 1, 2021.

The agreement with Pristina said that “Kosovo and Israel agree to mutually recognize each other.”

At Friday’s White House signing ceremony, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic mentioned that there had been a “big fight” between Serbia and the US about Israel’s recognition of Kosovo.

“They thought we should call on Israel to recognize Kosovo, and we said we couldn’t because it undermines our policy,” he said.

“We said that if Israel and Pristina agree on that — fine. We also told Israel that if they respect Serbia, then our country will move the embassy to Jerusalem.”