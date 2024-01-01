Serbian president approves reinstatement of compulsory military service

BELGRADE (AFP): Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday he had approved the reinstatement of compulsory military service.

“I hope you all understand how much we need a strong army, how much we need to purchase and manufacture more weapons,” he told a ceremony at the Military Academy.

Compulsory service would last 75 days, he told cadets being promoted at the ceremony to the rank of first officer.

“We don’t want to attack anyone. Nor will we do so. But we want to deter those who relentlessly threaten us every day,” he added.

Serbia abolished compulsory military service in 2011 and has since relied on a professional army.

For the provision to be reintroduced, it must be approved by government and then by parliament, where Vucic’s party has a solid majority.

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said on Friday the government was ready to expedite the proposal to parliament and have it implemented “in 2025 after fulfilling logistical and administrative conditions.”