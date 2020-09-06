Serbian president informed Lavrov about his US visit

MOSCOW (TASS): Serb-ian President Aleksandar Vucic has informed Russ-ian Foreign Minister Ser-gey Lavrov about the resu-lts of his visit to Washin-gton, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

“Vucic informed [Lav-rov] about the results of his meeting in Washington and upcoming talks in Brus-sels,” the ministry said.

The sides also reiterated their commitment to the development of relations of strategic partnership and political dialogue. “In the context of coordinating their approaches on the Kosovo problem, the Russian side stressed that Russia stays committed to its position in favor of lasting and sustainable settlement on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244,” the ministry added.

On September 4, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Avdullah Hoti in Washington signed an agreement on the normalization of economic relations.

The agreement was brokered by US President Donald Trump. According to media reports, the agreement envisages $13 billion worth of investments into joint projects, including in the infrastructure sphere.

Belgrade and Pristina will continue talks on September 7 in Brussels.