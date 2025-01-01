Serbia’s PM Vucevic formally resigns, triggering 30-day deadline for new government

BELGRADE (Reuters): Serbia’s parliament formally accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister Milos Vucevic on Wednesday, triggering a 30-day deadline for the formation of a new government or the calling of a snap election.

Vucevic, the head of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and an ally of the populist President Aleksandar Vucic, resigned on January 28 amid protests sparked by the collapse of an awning at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad last November in which 15 people died.

More than 100,000 protesters descended on Belgrade on Saturday for one of the largest rallies in decades. The protesters say the train disaster was a symptom of widespread corruption and mismanagement, which the government denies.

Under the constitution, President Vucic now has 30 days to propose a new prime minister-designate to lead the government until 2027, when both parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled.

“The Serbian parliament, … has acknowledged the resignation of the Prime Minister and the government mandate ends,” parliamentary speaker Ana Brnabic said. “The deadline for … the new government is April 18 at midnight.”

If Vucic fails to appoint a new prime minister-designate within the deadline, a election would be triggered within 45 to 60 days.

The parliament session that started on March 4 and had Vucevic’s resignation as the last item on the agenda, has been marred by violence as opposition lawmakers protested against the government and in support of demonstrating students.

The nationwide protests have shaken Vucic who has held a grip on power since he became prime minister in 2014 and president in 2017.

The protests, which began in Novi Sad in November, have since spread to rest of Serbia.

It is unclear how Vucic’s allies would fare if a snap election were called. In December, the IPSOS Strategic Marketing pollster said the SNS enjoyed the support of 48.3% of the electorate, although popular sentiment against the government has surged since then.

Opposition parties have dismissed the possibility of an early vote and demanded an interim government without the SNS. Vucic has repeatedly dismissed such an option.