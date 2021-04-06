Sergey Lavrov arrives on official visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov arrived here Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan to hold talks for further deepening multi-faceted bilateral relations and cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Minister upon arrival at the airport was warmly recei-ved by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and senior foreign ministry officials.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Russian counterpart also had a brief informal meeting at the Chaklala Airbase and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Qureshi and his Russian counterpart will lead their respective delegations at the bilateral talks to be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.