‘Serious erosion’ of human rights in Afghanistan: Blinken

KABUL (Tolo News): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there has been a “serious erosion of human rights” in Aghanistan since the fall of the former government. He made the remarks as the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices was released.

“In Afghanistan, the Taliban’s takeover precipitated a humanitarian crisis, and has resulted in serious erosion of human rights, from arbitrary detentions of women, protesters, and journalists, to reprisals against security forces for the former government, to growing restrictions on where women and girls can study or work,” he said.

But the Islamic Emirate denied claims of the violation of human rights. This comes as Human Rights Watch also claimed there has been a surge in human rights violations in Afghanistan. “Human Rights Watch works on the human rights situation in about 100 countries around the world and at the moment we see Afghanistan as a very urgent priority. The human rights situation in Afghanistan is deeply worrying,” said Heather Barr, associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch.

“We call on the international community to resolve these problems. We call on the Islamic Emirate to consider the women’s situation, as they make up half of Afghan society,” said Gulalai Akbar, formerly a member of the previous government’s upper house of the Parliament. However, the Islamic Emirate said that violations of human rights have decreased since it came into power in Afghanistan.

“The rights of all Afghans are ensured now. The Islamic Emirate is committed to ensuring the rights of all citizens under an Islamic structure including men and women and any other aspect,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. This comes as the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) instructed its citizens against all travel to Afghanistan. “You should not travel to Afghanistan. The security situation in Afghanistan remains extremely volatile,” the FCDO said.

Related