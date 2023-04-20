Servitude communities and UN’s feebleness

Recently, the US National Security Council Spokesman, John Kirby commented on the alleged genocide of the Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in Northwestern China. According to the American diplomat, it is a kind of issue where constant pressure needs to be applied to China because freedom of worship is a basic right of every human being.

The human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, and the situation around the Strait of Taiwan are the current day burning issues while these topics are most popular in the Western capitals. Amid heightened trade war and an all times political tussle between the United States and China, American Strategists always remained mindful of the weak aspects of their staunch enemy and never spare an opportunity to take advantage of it. During this war of wits, western think tanks are conducting extensive research, and holding in-depth discussions and talk shows on the Xinjiang issue, while Chinese dissidents including Uyghur activists, pro-democracy Hung Kungers, and Taiwanese separatists enjoy full freedom, media access, and support of western civil society and human rights groups to campaign for their basic rights and get them through western support.

Historically, International human rights organizations and civil society groups had surfaced a human tragedy in Xinjiang, the Chinese-administered autonomous Mulsim region in late 2017. When a large number of Uyghur and other Chinese Muslims went disappeared and multiple concentration camps had been revealed in certain areas in mainland China. The reports suggested that the Chinese government has initiated a program and established concentration camps officially named reeducation centers by the Chinese government, to host thousands of Uyghur and other Chinese Muslims for the sole purpose of forceful education/ brainwashing to overcome alleged extremism in the Chinese Muslim community. After multiple requests by Human Rights groups and global civil society, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) launched comprehensive instigation into the matter. The UN authorities get involved with the Chinese government regarding serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, while UN investigators interviewed the victims and the people having direct knowledge about the situation in XUAR to validate the information. The UN Human Rights Council categorically objected to multiple Chinese legislation and policies to combat terrorism and extremism in its country, while the so-called re-education camps and forceful detention over mere suspicions of terrorism were declared unlawful by the United Nations. The OHCHR called on the Chinese government to release all individuals arbitrarily imprisoned in XUAR, to review its laws, and implement all internationally binding laws regarding the protection of human rights, labor, and treatment of minorities. Interestingly, the Chinese government termed its Western propaganda and made tall claims regarding the rule of the law, freedoms, and liberties being exercised by the ethnic Uygurs and Muslims residing in XUAR and other parts of China.

Realistically, nations around the globe are more enthusiastic and careful about their political agenda than the preservation of fundamental rights, civil liberties, and freedoms of their citizens. The majority of nations use self-coined rules and oppressive regimes to forcefully annex/ control weak states, ethnic and religious minorities, and ungoverned regions to satisfy their imperialistic designs and hegemonism. These trends not perished the lives of thousands of innocent people but gave birth to human tragedies in Xinjiang, Tibet, Jammu and Kashmir, Indian-held Punjab, Palestine, Arakan, and certain other parts of the world. Meanwhile, the United Nations has failed to provide fundamental rights, freedom, and rights to self-determination to indigenous groups and disadvantaged communities across the world, because powerful nations do not act on the UN decisions on issues pertaining to them. In fact, there is a dire need for restructuring, liberalization, and decentralization of the executive arm of the United Nations to make it democratic, and impartial, so it can perform an effective role in the resolution of global disputes. So, no power could ever violate universal laws and enslave weak societies in the future.