Setting up of check posts on Parachinar Road begins on Apex Committee’s decision

PESHAWAR : The provincial government has started setting up 48 check posts on Tal-Parachinar Road in light of decisions recently taken by the Apex Committee.

According to an official document, the provincial government has been working on the instructions of Apex Committee to restore law and order situation in Kurram. The committee decided to demolish all private bunkers by Feb 1. They will be replaced by check posts, which will be manned by 399 ex-servicemen.

The federal government has decided to establish a special protection force comprising former servicemen.

The KP Apex Committee had last month decided to dismantle all private bunkers in Kurram district to restore peace in the region.

The document stated that the demolition of bunkers would be carried out by the district administration and police.

According to the Apex Committee decision, the warring groups would surrender their weapons within 15 days, and a record of the collected weapons would be compiled.

The district administration would be responsible for monitoring the collection of weapons. Local people would also be offered to sell weapons to the government. A special desk would be established in Kurram for weapons registration.

CONVOY YET TO RESUME JOURNEY

The convoy, which set off for transporting essentials from Tal to Parachinar on Saturday, has yet to resume journey. The convoy of more than 80 vehicles carrying food and other essential items was stopped from onward march when assailants opened fire the vehicle carrying Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

Mehsud was among five people injured in the attack.

Police said the convoy would resume journey on Monday and there would be curfew along the route.

Meanwhile, the provincial government gave charge of DC Office to Ashfaq Khan in place of Mehsud who has been under treatment in hospital. It has already imposed Section 144 in the volatile district.