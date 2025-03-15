Settlement of J&K dispute essential for lasting peace: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says India’s fictitious narrative of victimhood could not hide its involvement in fomenting terrorism on Pakistan’s soil and the state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan is alarmed over the increased frequency of Indian leadership’s unwarranted assertions about Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it was India that took Jammu and Kashmir issue to the United Nations in 1948 so no right to blame the Security Council and its erstwhile members for the resolutions that were subsequently adopted.

The Spokesperson said repetition of baseless claims cannot deny the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final status is to be determined by its people through an UN-supervised plebiscite, as stipulated in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is essential for a lasting peace in South Asia.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has always advocated constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. However, peace and stability in South Asia has remained hostage to India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions.

Replying to a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said Indian involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan and destabilizing Balochistan is also clear. He pointed out that India has not condemned the recent attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

The Spokesperson said not only in Pakistan, India has been sponsoring such unlawful activities in the entire region. He said instead of blaming others, India should reflect on its own record of orchestrating targeted assassinations, subversion and terrorism in foreign territories.

The Spokesperson added that anti-Pakistan narrative, emanating from India, vitiates the bilateral environment and impedes the prospects for peace and cooperation and it must stop.

Replying to another question, Shafqat Ali Khan said Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened, which is a positive development.