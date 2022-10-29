Setup of compliant cell in Adiala Jail ordered

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah has ordered the formation of a complaint cell in Adiala Jail under National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

The IHC CJ issued the directive during his visit to Adiala jail for the second time along with other judges. He inquired from the prisoners about the problems they were facing in jail. Justice Minallah was accompanied by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mahmood, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Session Judge East Atta Rabbani, and Session Judge West Tahir Mehmood Khan.

During his visit, Justice Athar Minallah ordered the formation of complaint cell in the jail under National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR). “A magistrate, representative of the Bar, president of High Court Journalists Association would be the members of the complaint cell,” he ordered, directing the authorities to notify the cell under the supervision of the NCHR.

Justice Minallah also instructed the authorities to introduce Electronic Case Filing System (ECFS) for the prisoners. He hoped that the prison authorities would improve their work and facilitate the prisoners. The IHC CJ noted that rampant corruption and violations of human rights were still being present in the prison, adding that such things are immoral and won’t be tolerated. “This culture will change gradually,” he said, directing the prison authorities to maintain discipline. (INP)