Seven army personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat IED blast

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Seven brave sons of soil embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device exploded on vehicle of Security Forces in Lakki Marwat.

Those, who made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom, include Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas, Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir, Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar, Lance Naik Hussain Ali, Sepoy Asad Ullah, Sepoy Manzoor Hussain, and Sepoy Rashid Mehmood.

According to ISPR, sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed grief over the martyrdom of security forces’ personnel when their vehicle collided with an improvised explosive device in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement today, he paid rich tribute to the personnel of the security forces and prayed for higher status in heaven for the departed souls.

Condemning the IED attack on security forces, Asif Ali Zardari said the entire nation is fully committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country. He said the nation will not forget sacrifices of its brave sons and martyrs.

Commending martyrs’ patriotism and valiance, the President commiserated with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of seven security forces’ personnel including Captain Muhammad Faraz Illyas in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement today, he said that entire nation pays tribute to the law enforcement agencies for giving meritorious sacrifices and services.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation stands with the law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the country.