Seven burnt to death as van catches fire

F.P. Report

MASTUNG: At least seven people were burnt to death after van collided with a truck and it caught fire near Mach in Bolan district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Police told media that the van carrying petrol collided with a truck near the Quetta-Sibi National Highway. Five people burnt to death on the spot as the van caught fire and the other two were injured and were shifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

Three cars which were parked nearby also caught fire in the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

