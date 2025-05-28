Seven children killed in India school roof collapse: police

JAIPUR (AFP): At least seven children were killed and 26 others injured Friday after part of the roof and walls of a government-run school collapsed in western India, police said.
“Seven children have lost their lives so far and 26 others are injured,” Nand Kishore, a senior police officer in the state of Rajasthan, told AFP.
