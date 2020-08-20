Seven killed in rain-related incidents in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least seven people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in Punjab because of rain-related incidents, on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a roof of a house in Phalia, situated in Mandi Bahauddin collapsed, which resulted in death of five including a mother and her four children.

The deceased children are said to be aged between two to eight years. The bodies were removed from the debris and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In another roof collapse incident that took place in Sheikhupura, claimed lives of two and wounds to seven others.

The incident was reported in Malyan Kalan Village. Getting the information rescue teams have reached the spot and carrying out relief operation.

Earlier in February, at least three persons had lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem. Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.