Seven killed in road accident in Sialkot

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: A vehicle, on its way to attend a funeral in Sialkot, met an unfortunate accident and resulted in seven casualties.

The accident took place near Pasrur Tehsil of Sialkot where a Pajero crashed into the Suzuki Carry which was carrying the family. Seven people were killed while as many as six others sustained critical injuries.

The deceased included a mother named Razia, her daughter Fazilat, her brother-in-law Yaqoob, while also the son and brother of Yaqoob, Sohaib and Mohammad Farooq respectively, and a woman named Sadaf Bibi along with the driver, Sufiyan.

Razia and Muqadas Bibi were travelling to Sohdhereki along with their families to attend their mother’s funeral.

The injured included Muqadas Bibi, Muzafar Sultan, Mehak, Hamna, Hafeeza Bibi. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical help.