Seven labourers kidnapped, as terrorists attack camp in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Terrorists launched an attack on a construction camp in the Sanni Shoran area of Kutch in Balochistan, setting a dumper truck on fire and kidnapping seven labourers, according to Levies officials.

The militants also damaged two vehicles during the attack, which took place in a remote mountainous area, approximately four kilometres from Sanni Shoran.

Levies authorities confirmed that the terrorists stormed the camp, creating chaos before abducting the labourers and fleeing into the rugged terrain. Security forces have launched an operation to track down the attackers and recover the kidnapped workers.