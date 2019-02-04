Seven militants including a local Taliban leader killed in Helmand

Monitoring Desk

HELMAND: At least seven militants including a local leader of the Taliban were killed together in operations conducted of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in southern Helmand province.

According to statement of Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI), the Taliban leader Qari Janan was killed in Balochan area located in the outskirts of the Helmand capital.

The statement further added that five militants also sustained injuries during the same operations.

MoI statement added that at least eight hideouts were also destroyed and some improvised explosive devices which were planted by the militants in Balochan, Gul Agha, Asadullah and Kochian areas were discovered and defused.