Seven new Supreme Court judges sworn in

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Seven newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court took their oath of office, administered by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi.

For the first time in history, the swearing-in ceremony was held in an open setting rather than behind closed doors. The newly sworn-in judges include six permanent and one ad-hoc judge. The event was attended by Supreme Court judges, lawyers, and family members of the appointees.

Among the attendees were Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah. Islamabad High Court judges, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Tahir, were also present.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the appointed judges are Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim. Additionally, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has been appointed as an ad-hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

On the same day, acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Sarfaraz Dogar, is also set to take his oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr. His swearing-in was delayed due to a notification issue, pushing the ceremony from Thursday to today.

Meanwhile, the transfer of three Islamabad High Court judges to the Supreme Court has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The petition seeks to nullify the transfer notification.