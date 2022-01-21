Seven new tourism taxes for 2022 that trip-planners need to know about

Emma Pearson

A new year means new travel plans and with the world slowly opening up for foreign jaunts, there’s never been a better time to start plotting your next trip – and that includes all the nitty-gritty.

Although tourist tax is nothing new, hardship from Covid-19 travel restrictions and an increased focus on sustainability have led governments and airlines around the world to announce additional fees for travellers.

Here, we round up the travel and tourism taxes landing in 2022, from Thailand to Venice, so that you can plan your next holiday without any nasty surprises.

1. Thailand – April 2022

Visitors to Thailand will have to fork out an extra 300 baht from April as the country introduces a foreign tourist fee. AFP

Visitors to Thailand will have to fork out an extra 300 baht ($9) from April as the country introduces a foreign tourist fee.

Officials say the fee will be used to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for foreign travellers who are unable to pay the costs themselves. One of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, Thailand was hit badly during a pandemic-induced tourism slump, reporting about 20,000 arrivals in 2021, compared with nearly 40 million in 2019.

The latest fee adds to a list of requirements for foreign visitors, which includes prepayment for Covid-19 tests, pre-booked hotel accommodation or quarantine and having Covid-19 insurance with a minimum coverage of $50,000.

2. Venice, Italy – June 2022

Venice is introducing a tax in June to prevent overtourism. AFP

In a quest to quash overcrowding, the Italian city of Venice is introducing a tourist tax of up to €10 ($11) a day to enter the lagoon city.

Authorities have long grappled with mass crowds swarming the narrow streets and iconic piazzas. The latest effort to preserve Venice’s fragile ecosystem aims to curb the overtourism it suffered in pre-pandemic years.

Access will be regulated by electronic turnstiles at entry points to the city, plus an online booking app, with fees from €3 and €10 depending on the season. Residents, students, commuters and overnight guests will be exempt from the tax, which is expected to come into effect in June.

3. The Netherlands and France – January 2022

Travellers flying with Air France-KLM will now have to pay a tax for sustainable aviation fuel. Reuters

It’s not only governments that are adding a surcharge to foreign travel in 2022. Air France-KLM introduced a hike to ticket prices earlier this month to help fund the extra cost of using sustainable aviation fuel.

The move will add between €1 and €12 to the cost of flights running from France or the Netherlands. The fee will depend on the distance travelled and the ticket class and is part of the airline’s drive to lower its carbon footprint.

The airline said the cost of using sustainable aviation fuel is four to eight times higher than that of fossil fuels and explained that coach-class tickets will rise by no more than €4. Business-class fares will cost up to €12 more. Meanwhile, low-cost arm Transavia will include an unitemised contribution in its ticket cost.

4. The EU – end of 2022

Travellers to France and the rest of the EU will need to fork out on a new tax by the end of the 2022. iStockphoto.com

Travellers to the EU will soon have to cough up an extra €7 for the pleasure when a new travel tax comes into force this year.

Called the “European Travel Information and Authorisation System” – ETIAS for short – the new measure is intended to “increase security and help prevent health threats to the bloc”.

The new rule affects people who do not live permanently in an EU country or don’t need a visa to stay in one, including Americans, Australians, those from the UK and other travellers from outside the Schengen zone, although people under 18 or over 70 will be exempt.

5. The Maldives – January

It will now be harder than ever to leave the Maldives. Photos: Kuoni

If leaving the Maldives wasn’t already difficult enough, people are now going to be charged for the pleasure.

A new departure tax was introduced this month for all travellers leaving the islands, including local residents.

According to Raajje, a news outlet for the Maldives, the fee will depend on the passenger’s residency and the class they are flying, and starts from $12 for local travellers in economy class.

Non-residents will have to pay $30 when flying economy class, $60 in business class, and $90 if flying first class. There will be a $120 fee for those flying on private charter jets.

Passengers flying out of Velana International Airport will also be charged a $25 Airport Development Fee in addition to the new departure tax.

6. Bengaluru, India – April 2022

Bengaluru travellers will have to factor in user development fees. Photo: Rosemary Behan

If you’re planning a trip to India’s Bengaluru, get set to add a little to your travel bill. Passengers flying out of Kempegowda International Airport will have to pay 350 rupees ($4.70) for domestic and 1,200 rupees for international flights, instead of the existing 184 rupees and 839 rupees, respectively.

The user development fee will come into play in April and will continue until March 2026 and is intended to boost the airport’s finances after a huge expansion project and lower footfall since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. Norway – January 2022

Norway is reintroducing the traveller taxes it shelved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With stunning fjords, spectacular ancient cities and magical northern lights, there are a million reasons to visit Norway, though booking in 2022 may cost you a touch more than in recent years.

In March 2020, the country’s Air Passenger Duty was temporarily abolished as a relief for airlines during the pandemic. After extending it several times, the government has now announced that it will reintroduce the tax in its 2022 national budget, at a rate of 80 Norwegian krone ($9) per passenger for flights with destinations in Europe and 214 Norwegian krone per passenger for other flights.

The rates correspond to what the fee was before the Covid-19 outbreak, but are adjusted to 2022 levels.

Courtesy: thenationalnews