Seven Punjabis killed in yet another terrorist attack on bus in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: On February 19, 2025, seven passengers were brutally killed in Barkhan, Balochistan, after being forcibly removed from a bus traveling from Quetta to Lahore. The assailants established a checkpoint near the Rarkan area, where they halted the bus, examined passengers’ identity cards, and executed seven individuals from Punjab.

The victims have been identified as Muhammad Ishaq, Ashiq Hussain, Asim Ali, Adnan Mustafa, and Muhammad Ajmal. Their bodies were transported to Rakni Hospital, where an emergency has been declared.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the attack, labeling it a cowardly act by enemies of peace. He emphasized that targeting innocent and unarmed civilians is unacceptable and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Security forces, including FC and Levies, have reached the scene and are actively pursuing the terrorists.

This incident mirrors a previous attack on August 26, 2024, when militants in the Musakhail district of Balochistan killed 23 passengers after blocking a highway and identifying individuals from Punjab. Such attacks have raised concerns about the safety of travelers in the region and highlight the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan.

Balochistan CM Bugti condemns Barkhan terrorist attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Barkhan that claimed the lives of seven innocent passengers.

“I strongly condemn the martyrdom of seven innocent travelers at the hands of terrorists,” he stated, adding that such cowardly acts of terrorism are unforgivable.

He assured that Frontier Corps (FC) and Levies forces are actively pursuing the perpetrators. “We will not rest until the terrorists are brought to justice,” Bugti declared.

Terming the attack an intolerable act of violence, the chief minister vowed a firm response against the enemies of peace. “Those responsible for this heinous crime will be held accountable,” he said.

Bugti further reiterated that the government will ensure that the terrorists who shed the blood of innocent Pakistanis meet their ultimate fate.