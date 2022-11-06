Seven policemen, including a DSP and two SHOs, martyred near Ghotki

GHOTKI (PPI): At least seven policemen, including a district superintendent of police (DSP) and two station head officers (SHOs), were martyred as bandits attacked a police camp located in katcha area of Ghotki on Sunday.

According to police, bandits attacked a police picket in Rawanti, a katcha area of Ghotki with rocket launchers. In the gun battle, seven cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two SHOs.

The dacoits held 20 policemen hostage in the camp and took control of 10 police vehicles.

Following the attack, policemen from across the district and Sindh Rangers personnel have been called in for operation against the dacoits.

Bilawal denounces attack on police in Ghotki: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly denounced attack of robbers on police in Kacha area in Ghotki on Monday.

In a condemnation statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five police officials including the DSP and two SHOs in the incident.

Bilawal Bhutto paid tributes to martyrs DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHOs Deen Muhammad Laghari and Abdul Malik Kamangar and two policemen Shaheed Salim Chachar and Shaheed Jatoi for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

The Foreign Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of SHO Ghulam Ali Brohi and other injured cops.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack andcondoled with the bereaved families of the slain policemen.

Related