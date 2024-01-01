Seven Punjabi labourers shot dead in Balochistan

F.P. Report

PANJGUR: Gunmen Saturday night killed seven labourers and injured one in the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

The incident occurred in the district’s Khabadadan area. The deceased are Sajid, Fiaz, Khalid, Shafeeq, Iftikhar, Salman and Bilal, while the injured is Ramzan. All the victims were residents of Shujabad tehsil of Multan district in Punjab.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies and the injured to hospital. Law enforcers have launched a hunt for the killers.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He said the perpetrators of such a brutal act will be dealt with an iron fist. The interior minister said he stand with the bereaved families in the hour of grief. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Condemning the brutal killings, the Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the killers will be brought to book at all costs.