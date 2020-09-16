Seven school teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Peshawar

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday confirmed that seven teachers of a government school in provincial capital have been tested positive for coronavirus.

It has been reported that COVID-19 tests were conducted last week and the infected teachers belong to Government Higher Secondary School Number 1, Cantt but none of them interacted with any student.

It is to be mentioned here that schools and colleges across the country were reopened yesterday (Tuesday) ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Federal government has taken the decision to reopen the educational institutions in different phases, government announced that educational institutions from grade nine to onwards have reopened yesterday and if the pandemic situation remain controlled, then students in grade six to eight will return to school on September 23, while students in nursery to grade five will return to classes on September 30.

The government has issued SOPs and made the masks mandatory for all teachers and students, while schools, colleges, and university administrations will ensure availability of sensitizers at the entry gates.

Earlier on September 7, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood had announced that educational institutions will reopen in phases from September 15 with universities and colleges setting the course for schools to reopen later.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 303,089. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,393.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 665 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.