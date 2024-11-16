Seven security personnel martyred in Kalat checkpost attack

F.P. Report

KALAT, Balochistan: Seven security personnel have allegedly been martyred and 15 others injured when unidentified armed men attacked the Shah Mardan check post in the Johan area of Kalat, Balochistan late on Friday night.

The bodies and injured were transported to Quetta for medical treatment and post-mortem procedures, Levies officials confirmed.

According to reports, the martyred personnel have been identified as naik Bakht Zameen, lance naik Ghulam Ishaq, lance naik Abdul Qadeer, sepoy Rizwan, sepoy Waqas, sepoy Ali Abbas and sepoy Saqib Rehman.

The Baloch Liberation Army is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack in Kalat. In a statement released to the media, the group said further details would be released soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack on unarmed civilians. In a statement from the PM Office, he expressed deep sorrow over the incident, praying for the departed souls and strength for their families to endure the loss.

He also directed authorities to provide the best medical care to those injured in the attack.

The PM called for immediate action against the perpetrators, emphasizing that they should be given exemplary punishment. He described the attack as a cowardly act by elements seeking to destabilize Balochistan and hinder its progress.

Such actions, he affirmed, would not deter the government’s resolve to ensure the development and prosperity of the province. He vowed to thwart the designs of Pakistan’s enemies and reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan denounced the attack, calling it a cowardly act of terrorism. He paid tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation.

“Security personnel once again sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland. No effort will be spared to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” Khan stated, adding that Pakistan faces ongoing security challenges, but expressed confidence in achieving complete success.

Aleem Khan also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Kalat attack. Condemning the attack, she offered her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured.